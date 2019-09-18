Jumbo herd stranded in Mahanadi floodplain

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A heard of 11 elephants was found stranded on a patch of alluvial land in the middle of Mahanadi river near Bhagipur in the district.

As per reports, the elephants were moving towards Chandaka forest from Athagarh’s Sukasan jungle on Monday night. While crossing the swollen river, they got stuck in the floodplain or ‘Nuakhai Patha’ in the middle of the river due to strong water current. After locals spotted the stranded herd in the wee hours of Tuesday, they intimated Damapada forest range office and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

“The herd could not cross the river due to excess water flow and is expected to move in the evening after the water recedes from the floodplain. It will move either towards Chandaka forest or back to Sukasan jungle,” said Damapada Forest Ranger Sangram Keshari Mohanty. Around 30 forest officials are on alert mode and are keeping a close watch on the stranded pachyderms, he said adding that the route is a common corridor for elephants in search of food.

“There is nothing to worry about as the jumbos are good swimmers by nature and cannot be easily swept away by the river current. A similar incident had taken place about a year ago when five jumbos were stranded after heavy rains induced by Cyclone Titli led to a swelling Mahanadi. However, they managed to swim safely back to the river bank,” said Mohanty.