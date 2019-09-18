Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice on senior advocates selection process

The High Court registry had on August 9 issued a notice inviting suggestion and views, if any on proposed names of 45 applicant advocates to be designated as senior advocates, by September 9.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A division bench of Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed for deletion of both Chief Justice and Permanent Committee for designation of Senior Advocates from the list of opposite parties named in the petitions challenging the selection process undertaken nearly a month ago.

However, the bench constituting Justice CR Dash and Justice AK Rath issued notices to the High Court’s Registrar General and Registrar (Judicial) to file responses to the petitions by October 24, the date fixed for hearing on the matter. The bench also issued notices to five advocates designated as senior advocates, who had been named as opposite parties in the petitions, to file their responses by then. The bench had taken up for analogous hearing two petitions - one filed by advocate Bansidhar Baug and another by advocate Karunakar Jena along with two others.

The High Court registry had on August 9 issued a notice inviting suggestion and views, if any on proposed names of 45 applicant advocates to be designated as senior advocates, by September 9.

But the Chief Justice had through a notification on August 19 designated five advocates as “Senior Advocate”. The petitions have sought quashing of the notification issued on August 19 on the ground that it was “arbitrary and illegal”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Justice CR Dash Justice AK Rath Senior Advocates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp