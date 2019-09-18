Sainik School in Sambalpur to begin from 2020-21 session

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sainik School, Sambalpur, second in Odisha, will start functioning from the 2020-21 academic session. The school will come upon an area of 100 acres in Basantpur area on the outskirts of the city and work on its building is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The principal of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar Group Captain S Dominic Rayan, who is currently looking after the project in Sambalpur, said students can apply online for admission into Class VI of the second Sainik School from this year. The process for admission has already started and the last date to apply for admission is September 23. The entrance examination, AISSEE-2020 for admission into Class VI of the school will be held at three places- Sambalpur, Balasore and Kalahandi.

There are 100 seats for which students will be selected for admission into the first batch of the school. The seats have been divided as per reservation policy with 39 seats for general category residents of Odisha, 19 for general category residents of other States, 15 for SC and eight for ST.