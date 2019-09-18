Student thrashed by batchmates in hostel

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A plus two first-year student of Vedic Junior College was thrashed mercilessly by four other students on the institution premises under Sason police limits recently.

The incident came to light after the victim’s father lodged a complaint at Sason police station on Tuesday.

On September 14, three first year and a second-year student took the victim to the bathroom of the college’s hostel and thrashed him with an iron rod, steel pipe, stick and belt. They also threatened to kill him if he informed the incident to his parents or college authorities, it was stated in the complaint.

On Tuesday, when the parents of the student went to the college to meet him, they did not find him in the hostel. Subsequently, the hostel warden informed them that their son was undergoing treatment in the hospital of the institution. They went to the hospital and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said juveniles are involved in the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police will probe the matter.