Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews pending projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials concerned to closely follow up with the Ministry of Railways on projects where the State Government is bearing a substantial proportion of the cost of projects besides providing land free of cost. The Chief Minister, who reviewed important issues of Odisha pending with the Centre at the Odisha Bhawan at New Delhi, also asked officials for further follow up on issues related to improving telecom and banking density in the State.

The Chief Minister reviewed the 5T framework in the Chief Resident Commissioner’s (CRC) office at New Delhi and expressed happiness over the progress made, both in the administrative and financial management.

He went through the action taken by the CRC office subsequent to the last review meeting held in January and reviewed pending issues and projects with different ministries and departments of the Centre. He directed the Chief Secretary and CRC to ensure follow up on these issues. Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, CRC TK Pandey and senior officials were present.

BJD forms committee for Bijepur by-poll

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has started the groundwork for the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency by forming a four-member coordination committee though the date is yet to be announced. Sources maintained that the date of by-poll will be announced very soon. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, former MP Kalikesh Singhdeo and former minister Sanjay Dasburma comprise the election committee approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A by-poll has been necessitated from Bijepur as it was vacated by Chief Minister who contested from the seat as well as Hinjili in the recent elections.