Cuttack bandh partial

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Activists of Odisha Hindu Sena and Cuttack Sadar Suraksha Committee observed a 12-hour on Wednesday in the city, demanding fulfilment of demands. The demands include relaxation in vehicle checking under the amended MV Act, road repair and establishment of vending zones for evicted small traders. The two outfits are also protesting the move of the State Government to relocate some Government offices from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. The members took out a motorcycle rally in the city seeking public support. The bandh, however, had a partial impact in the city.

Though some shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicular movement was disrupted for a few hours, things became normal after 10 am. While some private educational institutions remained closed, all Government offices, schools and colleges remained open.

The activists staged a demonstration at College Square, Ranihat, Bajrakabati Road, Malgodown, Badambadi, Nuaptana, Chandni Chowk, Chauliaganj, Nuabazar and 42 Mauza. As many as 18 activists were detained but were later released, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh adding that no untoward situation had occurred during the bandh.