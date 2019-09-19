Drug store owner shot dead, Marsaghai tense  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension flared up in Marsaghai after a 28-year-old medicine shop owner was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Manitri Chowk on Hazari-Manitiri road here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Gagan Sahoo of Manikunda village within Marsaghai police limits. Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera said two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down Gagan who was on his motorcycle. “We suspect the hand of gangsters in the case,” he said.

The medicine shop owner was rushed to district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gagan’s body was handed over to his family after completing necessary medico-legal formalities. “We have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police have sealed all the roads and are raiding several places to nab the killers,” said Behera.

Following the incident, tension prevailed at Manitiri Chowk and its nearby areas as irate locals staged protest demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants. The situation was brought under control after police rushed to the spot and pacified the locals. Gun violence is nothing new in Kendrapara. A 45-year-old BJP leader and a noted businessman suffered gunshot injuries after four unidentified miscreants shot at him in front of Gulanagar High School on July 13 this year. Police arrested senior BJD leader and former councilor of Kendrapara municipality Sk Rehamat for the attack.

Similarly, contractors Abdul Sattar of Tendakuda village in Patkura and Babu Sethi of Rajnagar were shot dead two years back. While contractor Somendra Deo of Balichandrapur was gunned down down three years back, another Sanjaya Swain of Belatala village in Pattamundai was shot dead by unknown criminals the next year.Sources said many gangs are operating in the district which are engaged in extorting huge amount of money from local contractors and businessmen.