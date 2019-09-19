Home States Odisha

Drug store owner shot dead, Marsaghai tense  

Locals stage protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits

Published: 19th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension flared up in Marsaghai after a 28-year-old medicine shop owner was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Manitri Chowk on Hazari-Manitiri road here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Gagan Sahoo of Manikunda village within Marsaghai police limits. Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera said two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down Gagan who was on his motorcycle. “We suspect the hand of gangsters in the case,” he said.

The medicine shop owner was rushed to district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gagan’s body was handed over to his family after completing necessary medico-legal formalities. “We have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police have sealed all the roads and are raiding several places to nab the killers,” said Behera.

Following the incident, tension prevailed at Manitiri Chowk and its nearby areas as irate locals staged protest demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants. The situation was brought under control after police rushed to the spot and pacified the locals. Gun violence is nothing new in Kendrapara. A 45-year-old BJP leader and a noted businessman suffered gunshot injuries after four unidentified miscreants shot at him in front of Gulanagar High School on July 13 this year. Police arrested senior BJD leader and former councilor of Kendrapara municipality Sk Rehamat for the attack.

Similarly, contractors Abdul Sattar of Tendakuda village in Patkura and Babu Sethi of  Rajnagar were shot dead two years back. While contractor Somendra Deo of Balichandrapur was gunned down down three years back, another Sanjaya Swain of Belatala village in Pattamundai was shot dead by unknown criminals the next year.Sources said many gangs are operating in the district which are engaged in extorting huge amount of money from local contractors and businessmen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marsaghai police Manitri Chowk kendrapara crime BJD leader Sk Rehamat
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp