Duped depositors rue delay in refund

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Duped chit fund investors here have rued the delay in refund of their money. The investors alleged that due to neglect of the officials concerned and delay in submitting the necessary documents to the higher authorities, they have to wait for years to get a refund. The district administration had identified 197 small investors in the first two phases of whom nine are yet to get a refund. In the next two phases, 4,050 investors were identified of whom 2,673 got back their money and the rest are yet to get a refund.

Investors Parbati Sahu and Dhania Prusty alleged that tehsildars of 23 tehsils in the district are yet to submit the detailed report on investors to the Collector, which is leading to the delay. However, a tehsildar, on condition of anonymity, said despite repeated reminders, the investors who are yet to be refunded failed to provide necessary documents.

Official sources said the district administration is waiting for detailed reports on left-out investors from tehsils. Once it arrives, the investors would get back their money.