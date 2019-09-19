Elderly man killed in elephant attack  

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: An elderly man was killed in elephant attack at Deobhubanpur village of Ujjalpur range under Sundargarh Forest Division on Tuesday night. He was identified as 70-year-old Dharo Barla. Sundargarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) AK Mishra said a herd of 12 elephants entered Ujjalpur range from the adjacent Chhatisgarh on Tuesday night. The elephant squad swung into action and removed a portion of the solar fencing to allow the jumbos to return to Chhattisgarh forest.

However, one elephant got separated from the herd and strayed into Deobhubanpur village. The elephant damaged five houses before killing Barla, who was sleeping under a shed in an inebriated condition. The jumbo later went into a nearby forest. A case has been registered at Kinjirkela police station in this regard.