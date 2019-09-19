Kandhamal now tops in institutional deliveries  

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Kandhamal, once infamous for the highest number of deliveries at home, is now witnessing a healthy change. The district now holds top position in terms of institutional delivery. Kandhamal Collector Brunda D said in order to achieve the distinction, it was necessary to change the mindset of tribals by encouraging them to opt for institutional delivery.

Owing to geographical obstacles, it was difficult for the tribals to reach the hospital for safe delivery and to address the issue, the number of delivery points in the district was increased from 23 to 40. The district has 914 villages which are located in inaccessible areas and with a limited number of 102 ambulances, it was not possible to reach these regions.

In order to resolve the problem, five bike ambulances and 14 auto-rickshaws known as ‘Janani Auto’ were introduced in the district in 2017-18. Besides, ‘Janani’ stretchers have been introduced in villages which have no roads.

The success of the initiative can be gauged from the fact that a special van, equipped with facilities for safe delivery, has ensured 100 births till date. Records indicate that in 2017-18, of the 12,454 delivery cases handled by the DHH, 41 women and 645 children died. In 2018-19, of the 13,649 delivery cases handled by the hospital, only 21 mothers and 520 children died.