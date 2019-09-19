Home States Odisha

Kandhamal now tops in institutional deliveries  

Kandhamal, once infamous for highest number of deliveries at home, is now witnessing a healthy change.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Kandhamal, once infamous for the highest number of deliveries at home, is now witnessing a healthy change. The district now holds top position in terms of institutional delivery. Kandhamal Collector Brunda D said in order to achieve the distinction, it was necessary to change the mindset of tribals by encouraging them to opt for institutional delivery.

Owing to geographical obstacles, it was difficult for the tribals to reach the hospital for safe delivery and to address the issue, the number of delivery points in the district was increased from 23 to 40. The district has 914 villages which are located in inaccessible areas and with a limited number of 102 ambulances, it was not possible to reach these regions.

In order to resolve the problem, five bike ambulances and 14 auto-rickshaws known as ‘Janani Auto’ were introduced in the district in 2017-18. Besides, ‘Janani’ stretchers have been introduced in villages which have no roads. 

The success of the initiative can be gauged from the fact that a special van, equipped with facilities for safe delivery, has ensured 100 births till date. Records indicate that in 2017-18, of the 12,454 delivery cases handled by the DHH, 41 women and 645 children died. In 2018-19, of the 13,649 delivery cases handled by the hospital, only 21 mothers and 520 children died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kandhamal Collector institutional delivery
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp