Home States Odisha

Koraput Child Protection Officer performs last rites of orphan

In a humanitarian gesture, Koraput Child Protection Officer (CPO) Rajshree Dash performed the last rites of an orphan boy in Jeypore on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 19th September 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In a humanitarian gesture, Koraput Child Protection Officer (CPO) Rajshree Dash performed the last rites of an orphan boy in Jeypore on Tuesday evening. The 13-year-old boy hanged himself in the bathroom of the Jeypore-based orphanage, run by the district administration, on Monday night. The in-charge of the shelter home immediately informed the district child welfare committee and the CPO about the incident and rushed the boy to the district headquarters hospital.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged with Jeypore police and on Tuesday morning, postmortem was conducted. However, none of the boy’s relatives came forward to accept his body. The boy hailed from Kathargada village in Borrigumma block. Finding the orphan’s body abandoned, the CPO and other members of child welfare committee decided to perform his funeral rites as per Hindu religion. 

Defying the age-old Hindu tradition which allows only males to perform the last rites, Dash lit the boy’s pyre at the cremation ground in Jeypore in presence of child welfare committee president B Gayatri Devi and a few social activists. Sources said the boy was staying in orphanages of Koraput and Jeypore since the last 12  years. The CPO’s noble act has garnered appreciation from various quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput Child Protection Officer Rajshree Dash Jeypore
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp