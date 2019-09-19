Koraput Child Protection Officer performs last rites of orphan

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a humanitarian gesture, Koraput Child Protection Officer (CPO) Rajshree Dash performed the last rites of an orphan boy in Jeypore on Tuesday evening. The 13-year-old boy hanged himself in the bathroom of the Jeypore-based orphanage, run by the district administration, on Monday night. The in-charge of the shelter home immediately informed the district child welfare committee and the CPO about the incident and rushed the boy to the district headquarters hospital.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged with Jeypore police and on Tuesday morning, postmortem was conducted. However, none of the boy’s relatives came forward to accept his body. The boy hailed from Kathargada village in Borrigumma block. Finding the orphan’s body abandoned, the CPO and other members of child welfare committee decided to perform his funeral rites as per Hindu religion.

Defying the age-old Hindu tradition which allows only males to perform the last rites, Dash lit the boy’s pyre at the cremation ground in Jeypore in presence of child welfare committee president B Gayatri Devi and a few social activists. Sources said the boy was staying in orphanages of Koraput and Jeypore since the last 12 years. The CPO’s noble act has garnered appreciation from various quarters.