Millers of Koraput demand custom milled rice dues

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Millers of Koraput on Tuesday demanded immediate payment of bills towards custom milling of rice in the last Kharif season. In a memorandum to the Commissioner of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, Koraput Millers’ Association said millers had delivered custom milled rice (CMR) on the scheduled date of the last Kharif season. However, the district Civil Supplies office is yet to clear the CMR bills of millers.

The millers demanded immediate payment of the pending bills to run the mills during the ensuing Kharif season. Around 86 millers of the district had milled 20 lakh quintal of paddy in 2018-19 Kharif marketing season and delivered the rice by August this year. Accordingly, the district Civil Supplies office should pay around `14 crore to the millers towards custom milling of rice.