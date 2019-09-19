Home States Odisha

Navratna PSU Nalco declares record dividend payout

Besides, Nalco posted highest-ever sales turnover and export earnings in 2018-19, while it earned highest ever PAT in last 10 years.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

NALCO logo

NALCO logo used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Navratna PSU Nalco on Wednesday announced a record 115 per cent dividend payout amounting to Rs 1072.73 crore for 2018-19, which is an increase of 115 per cent from 114 per cent in 2017-18. It is the highest dividend payout since the inception of the Company in 1981, said Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco, during its 38th annual general meeting on Wednesday.

“In 2018-19, dividend including the applicable dividend distribution tax worked out to a payout of 74.65 per cent of the Profit After Tax (PAT) against 98.81 per cent in the previous financial year. Until 2018-19 fiscal, Rs 32,886 crore was paid towards taxes, duties, royalties and dividend. Out of this, Rs 25,917 crore was paid to the Central Government and Rs 6,969 crore to the State Government,” he said.

Besides, Nalco posted highest-ever sales turnover and export earnings in 2018-19, while it earned highest ever PAT in the last 10 years. The company also achieved the best performance in a decade with Rs 1,732 crore net profit, a growth of 29 per cent over the previous year. The CMD attributed the success to teamwork, strong cost focus and strategic planning. 

“The year 2018-19 has been an extremely rewarding year for Nalco on all fronts. We have not only excelled in making production, profit, productivity and people engagement but have also made an exemplary contribution in promoting and putting the focus on nature, nurture and future,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navratna PSU Nalco Odisha government Profit After Tax
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp