Odisha's jail inmates to play in-house RJ role  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enable prisoners to explore their creativity, Prison Administration and Correctional Services have planned to start in house FM radio facility at Special Jail Jharpada and Choudwar Circle Jail, where inmates will don the role of radio jockeys (RJs).

We are planning to set up inhouse radio stations in Jharpada, Choudwar and the Circle Jails in the State. Some inmates have the talent and the in-house radio stations will be managed by them. The facility will be a medium through which efforts will be made to bring positive changes among the inmates, said Director General of Prisons and Director Correctional Services Satyajit Mohanty.

Such radio stations will be a source of entertainment for prisoners and reduce their stress besides helping them overcome depression, said Mohanty. They can make announcements on the jail’s time table, play patriotic, devotional and folk songs for the fellow prisoners. Odisha has about 91 jails, including one juvenile jail and an open-air jail with a capacity to accommodate 18,060 prisoners.

Through the radio stations, not only announcements and information can be disseminated, but the select inmates can also broadcast programmes on various laws, play patriotic and devotional music, or even share real-life stories for their fellow prisoners.