OHRC seeks report on Govt’s anti-ragging rules

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday directed Principal Secretary, Home Department to apprise it about the guidelines framed by the Government to curb incidents of ragging in educational institutions across the State. The Commission also asked the Principal Secretary to submit a report by October 11 as to whether periodical monitoring is being conducted to ensure implementation of the guidelines and if a State-level anti-ragging helpline has been set up.

OHRC Chairperson Bimal Prasad Das said in case the State-level anti-ragging helpline has not been set up, police headquarters in districts should have helpline numbers and publicise those as an interim measure.

OHRC also directed Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare and Skill Development & Technical Education departments to give updates on anti-ragging measures taken by them.

The direction comes after ‘Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan’ convenor Tejeswar Parida filed a petition with OHRC alleging that though guidelines have been framed by the State Government, their half-hearted implementation has led to a spike in ragging incidents.

Ragging alleged in Ravenshaw

Cuttack: A Plus Three first-year Physics honours student of Ravenshaw University has brought allegations of ragging against his seniors. Though the incident occurred on Monday, it came to light on Tuesday after the victim’s father submitted a written complaint to the university authorities on Tuesday. As per the allegation, the victim Anubhab Bhuyan of East Hostel had celebrated his birthday with roommates inside the hostel on Monday.

This did not go down well with hostel seniors who beat him mercilessly, the complainant stated. The six seniors belong to the second year and third year. Anubhab’s father, who was on a visit to the hostel on Tuesday, when he learnt about the incident and reported the matter to authorities. Acting on the allegation, a joint emergency meeting of Anti Ragging Committee and Inter-Disciplinary Committee was convened on Wednesday evening which inquired into the alleged incident in presence of both parties.

“It was ascertained that it was not a case of ragging but an unruly and indiscipline activity,” said Ashok Kumar Dash, Registrar, Ravenshaw University. The meeting had also resolved to cancel the boarders of the six inmates and at no point of time, can they be allotted any boarding as long as they continue to be students. Later, supporters of the students staged a protest.