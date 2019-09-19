Home States Odisha

VIMSAR medicine ward affected by bed shortage

140 patients admitted on Tuesday, several of them accommodated on floor
 

Published: 19th September 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR

Patients lying on the floor in the corridor of General Medicine ward of VIMSAR | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The General Medicine ward of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) is faced with an acute shortage of beds. More than 140 patients were admitted to the ward on Tuesday and several of them had to accommodate themselves on the floor. Even as there was no space to even walk through the corridor, 62 more patients were admitted to the ward on Wednesday.

The patients admitted in the last two days include a few suffering from liver and kidney disorders making them vulnerable to infection. However, they had no option but to find space on the floor. What’s worse is that the corridor is not cleaned regularly. Similar is the plight of washrooms in the ward which emanate foul smell due to lack of sanitation. Evidently, the existing General Medicine department was supposed to be shifted to a new multi-storey building which was completed in 2016 and has been lying idle for years. 
Eventually, due to the efforts of some doctors of the department, some patients were shifted to one of the floors of the new building.

The move was aimed at pressurising the authorities to shift the entire department at the earliest. However, as the authorities took no steps to shift the department, the Health and Family Welfare Minister was apprised of the matter during his last visit to VIMSAR. The Minister had directed the authorities to make the new building operational by August 15.

The hospital authorities woke up from their slumber on the day and the HOD, Superintendent and Director visited the new building to chalk out a plan for shifting the department. Sources said, the new building is faced with issues relating to fire safety norms due to which the authorities were not willing to shift the department there. 

However, a senior doctor of the department said, if fire safety is a concern, then why are the patients, admitted to one of the floors of the new building, have not been shifted. “Why did they promise the Health Minister to shift it by August 15 under such circumstances”, he questioned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences VIMSAR
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp