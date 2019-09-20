Home States Odisha

‘Ashirbad arrest politically motivated’

Though late, the law has taken its own course and arrested Behera, said Braja Kishore Nanda, former council member of OCA.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Arrest of former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Ashirbad Behera by the CBI over his alleged involvement in the Artha Tatwa (AT) chit fund scam has evoked mix reaction from the association. While his supporters have termed the arrest as politically motivated action of CBI, his detractors have welcomed it.

Ashirbad’s son Sanjay Behera, who is scheduled to file nomination for OCA’s general secretary post on Friday, said it was a conspiracy to arrest his father just before OCA elections to throw them out of contention. “The conspiracy will have no impact and our panel will no doubt win the OCA election scheduled to be conducted on September 27.”

“The decision to launch OPL and rope in AT group as its sponsor was an unanimous decision of all office bearers. Behera had never made any conspiracy to promote AT Group of Companies,” said a member of OCA on condition of anonymity.

Though late, the law has taken its own course and arrested Behera, said Braja Kishore Nanda, former council member of OCA.

“OCA is an affluent association. The BCCI has been extending huge amount of financial assistance. Then what necessitated OCA to take ` 1 crore from chit fund company to promote its fraudulent business,” questioned Nanda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp