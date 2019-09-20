‘Ashirbad arrest politically motivated’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Arrest of former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Ashirbad Behera by the CBI over his alleged involvement in the Artha Tatwa (AT) chit fund scam has evoked mix reaction from the association. While his supporters have termed the arrest as politically motivated action of CBI, his detractors have welcomed it.

Ashirbad’s son Sanjay Behera, who is scheduled to file nomination for OCA’s general secretary post on Friday, said it was a conspiracy to arrest his father just before OCA elections to throw them out of contention. “The conspiracy will have no impact and our panel will no doubt win the OCA election scheduled to be conducted on September 27.”

“The decision to launch OPL and rope in AT group as its sponsor was an unanimous decision of all office bearers. Behera had never made any conspiracy to promote AT Group of Companies,” said a member of OCA on condition of anonymity.

Though late, the law has taken its own course and arrested Behera, said Braja Kishore Nanda, former council member of OCA.

“OCA is an affluent association. The BCCI has been extending huge amount of financial assistance. Then what necessitated OCA to take ` 1 crore from chit fund company to promote its fraudulent business,” questioned Nanda.