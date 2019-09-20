Home States Odisha

Ashirbad Behera arrested by CBI

Former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Ashirbad Behera, was arrested by CBI on Thursday for his alleged links with ponzi firm Artha Tatwa Group of Companies.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former honorary secretary of OCA Ashirbad Behera coming out of Bhubaneswar Court on Thursday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Ashirbad Behera, was arrested by CBI on Thursday for his alleged links with ponzi firm Artha Tatwa Group of Companies.
Behera was arrested from his house in Cuttack after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by Special CJM, CBI Court, on Tuesday. The Central agency’s sleuths also arrested owner of Solan Inn hotel, Kamalakanta Das, here in connection with the case.

“A supplementary chargesheet was filed against Behera, Das, OCA and one of the directors of AT Group, Sambit Kumar Khuntia, on August 27,” a CBI official said. Behera and Das were produced before Special CJM, CBI Court which rejected their bail pleas and remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. “I will apply for my client’s bail plea in district court on Friday or Saturday,” Das’ lawyer Gyana Ranjan Mohanty said.

“You all know what is the motive behind my arrest,” Behera told the mediapersons after his arrest. His family alleged that it was politically motivated.

“The arrest is politically motivated as it comes ahead of OCA elections. The opponents have realised that they are going to lose for which they have played the dirty trick,” the former secretary’s son Sanjay Behera said.

The Central agency had registered the case against AT Group of Companies and others in compliance with the order of Supreme Court on May 9, 2014. The case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

During investigation, it was revealed that OCA through its secretary promoted AT Group in a criminal conspiracy to win confidence of the people and attract investment for different schemes of the firm.

Behera had allegedly received ` one crore from AT Group in the garb of sponsoring Odisha Ranji team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011.

It was also found that Das in association with other co-accused was involved in misappropriation of the immovable property of the AT Group in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, six chargesheets including four supplementary chargesheets were filed by the agency against 33 persons including eight companies of AT Group. The Group had allegedly duped thousands of depositors by fraudulently collecting over `1,000 crore from them in three years between 2010 and 2012.

Behera had to leave the post of secretary of OCA in 2017 after heading it for 16 years following Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendation of limiting the age of cricket association office-bearers to 70 years.w

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp