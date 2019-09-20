Bargarh Police nab youth for impersonating Rural Development Minister to extort money

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Thursday arrested a youth on charges of extorting money from different Government officials by impersonating Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh.

The accused is 24-year-old Sushanta Kumar Ranjit alias Manglu of Pravasuni village in Deogarh district.

Police said the accused had obtained a mobile number using fake documents. He made a fake profile on True Caller application in the name of the Minister using Singh’s photograph. He was making calls to Government officials to extort money by introducing himself as the Minister.

The matter came to light after one Ganatantra Pradhan of Sohela lodged a complaint with police on July 2 this year. Ganatantra complained that an unknown person was calling officials of Transport, Revenue, Forest and Rural Development departments from mobile number 7682972408 and demanding money in the name of the minister. Police arrested Manglu from Jeypore. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

Police said Manglu has collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh from various Government officials of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Angul districts in the last eight months. Three mobile phones, Aadhaar card and passbook have been seized from the accused.