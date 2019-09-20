Home States Odisha

Couple arrested for poisoning woman

A finance firm agent and his wife were arrested on Thursday for poisoning a woman depositor to death on September 15.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A finance firm agent and his wife were arrested on Thursday for poisoning a woman depositor to death on September 15.

The accused are Badal Das, an agent of the firm, and his wife Bharati of Chatra village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. The couple had given poison-laced soft drink to victim Kanchan Das when she had gone to their house to demand `60,000 loan availed by Badal fraudulently in her name from the finance company.

Badal had lured many villagers, especially women, to take loan from the finance company by promising them low-interest rate. He had allegedly availed loans from the firm in the names of depositors without their knowledge to the tune of nearly `15 lakh.

After Kanchan came to know about the fraud, she went to Badal’s house to demand the money. The accused and his wife gave the victim a glass of soft drink which was laced with poison and promised to return the loan amount within half an hour. On her way back, Kanchan started vomiting and became unconscious.

She was rushed to district headquarters hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed. Later, Kanchan’s husband lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police basing on which a case was registered.

On Tuesday, Badal, along with his wife, surrendered before police and claimed that he has returned the entire amount to Kanchan. He had also dismissed the allegations that he poisoned the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp