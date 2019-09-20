Couple arrested for poisoning woman

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A finance firm agent and his wife were arrested on Thursday for poisoning a woman depositor to death on September 15.

The accused are Badal Das, an agent of the firm, and his wife Bharati of Chatra village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. The couple had given poison-laced soft drink to victim Kanchan Das when she had gone to their house to demand `60,000 loan availed by Badal fraudulently in her name from the finance company.

Badal had lured many villagers, especially women, to take loan from the finance company by promising them low-interest rate. He had allegedly availed loans from the firm in the names of depositors without their knowledge to the tune of nearly `15 lakh.

After Kanchan came to know about the fraud, she went to Badal’s house to demand the money. The accused and his wife gave the victim a glass of soft drink which was laced with poison and promised to return the loan amount within half an hour. On her way back, Kanchan started vomiting and became unconscious.

She was rushed to district headquarters hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed. Later, Kanchan’s husband lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police basing on which a case was registered.

On Tuesday, Badal, along with his wife, surrendered before police and claimed that he has returned the entire amount to Kanchan. He had also dismissed the allegations that he poisoned the woman.