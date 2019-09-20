Death sentence for accused

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The man convicted in the Salepur minor girl rape and murder case was sentenced to death by the POCSO special court here on Thursday.Judge Bandana Kar, also the Additional District Judge-III, considering the nature and gravity of the offence, called it “rarest of rare” crime.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had convicted the accused Md Mustaq on Wednesday under sections 376 a-b (rape on minor girl below 12 years of age), 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and POCSO Act.

Awarding capital punishment to Mustaq, the court said observed that leniency should be shown to the convict after weighing the aggravated and the mitigating circumstances. “The abject monstrosity of the crime indubitably renders its categorisation as rarest of rare. Thus this court awards death sentence to the convict. He is to be hanged till death subject to the confirmation of High Court of Orissa,” the order said.

Special Public Prosecutor Akshaya Nayak said the judge had convicted the accused on the basis of testimony of 23 witnesses and documentary evidence in form of medical and forensic reports.On April 21, 2018, police had registered the rape case on the basis of complaint by the six-year-old victim’s father.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours. The case was converted into a rape and murder case after the victim’s death and charge sheet in the case was filed on May 11, 2018. Investigating officer of the case was Salepur Inspector Debendra Mallick.

The prosecution submitted that the accused lured the victim by offering chocolate to a school in the village after sunset and raped her. She was found unconscious on the verandah of the school with injuries in her head, face, neck, chest and private parts and strains of strangulation in her neck. The victim was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital on the same day of incident by thee family. She died after battling with life for nearly eight days on April 29, 2018.