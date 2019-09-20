Home States Odisha

Death sentence for accused

The man convicted in the Salepur minor girl rape and murder case was sentenced to death by the POCSO special court here on Thursday.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The man convicted in the Salepur minor girl rape and murder case was sentenced to death by the POCSO special court here on Thursday.Judge Bandana Kar, also the Additional District Judge-III, considering the nature and gravity of the offence, called it “rarest of rare” crime.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had convicted the accused Md Mustaq on Wednesday under sections 376 a-b (rape on minor girl below 12 years of age), 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and POCSO Act.

Awarding capital punishment to Mustaq, the court said observed that leniency should be shown to the convict after weighing the aggravated and the mitigating circumstances. “The abject monstrosity of the crime indubitably renders its categorisation as rarest of rare. Thus this court awards death sentence to the convict. He is to be hanged till death subject to the confirmation of High Court of Orissa,” the order said.
Special Public Prosecutor Akshaya Nayak said the judge had convicted the accused on the basis of testimony of 23 witnesses and documentary evidence in form of medical and forensic reports.On April 21, 2018, police had registered the rape case on the basis of complaint by the six-year-old victim’s father.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours. The case was converted into a rape and murder case after the victim’s death and charge sheet in the case was filed on May 11, 2018. Investigating officer of the case was Salepur Inspector Debendra Mallick.

The prosecution submitted that the accused lured the victim by offering chocolate to a school in the village after sunset and raped her. She was found unconscious on the verandah of the school with injuries in her head, face, neck, chest and private parts and strains of strangulation in her neck. The victim was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital on the same day of incident by thee family. She died after battling with life for nearly eight days on April 29, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp