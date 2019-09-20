Documents, devices destroyed after fire breaks out at BSNL office in Odisha's Cuttack

By IANS

CUTTACK: A fire broke out at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) office building in Odisha's Cuttack city on Friday affecting telecom services in the city and some other parts of the state.

No casualty was reported. However, several documents and equipment were destroyed in the blaze, said a fire service official.

The fire broke out in the fourth-floor office of the BSNL in the Bajrakabati area. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade personnel suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit.

The fire was brought under control after four hours.

"There is no chance of the fire spreading as it has been completely brought under control. Now, we are trying to free the building from smoke," said a fire service official.