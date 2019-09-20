Home States Odisha

Documents, devices destroyed after fire breaks out at BSNL office in Odisha's Cuttack

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade personnel suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By IANS

CUTTACK: A fire broke out at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) office building in Odisha's Cuttack city on Friday affecting telecom services in the city and some other parts of the state.

No casualty was reported. However, several documents and equipment were destroyed in the blaze, said a fire service official.

The fire broke out in the fourth-floor office of the BSNL in the Bajrakabati area. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade personnel suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit.

The fire was brought under control after four hours.

"There is no chance of the fire spreading as it has been completely brought under control. Now, we are trying to free the building from smoke," said a fire service official.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL office fire Cuttack fire
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp