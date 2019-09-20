Home States Odisha

Hotel and Restaurant Association plans to boost tourism potential of Western Odisha

Members submit memorandum to Minister proposing development of tourist sites

Daringbadi, Odisha: Popularly called the 'Kashmir of Odisha (File Photo |EPS)

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to exploit the immense tourism potential in Western Odisha, members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) have submitted a memorandum to Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi proposing the development of tourist sites in the region.  

HRAO representatives of the Western Odisha Region held elaborate discussions with Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev over the proposal at a meeting in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

While some of the destinations are already popular and attract a lot of tourists from across the country throughout the year, systematic development of other spots is likely to give a boost to allied sectors of tourism. Some of the places which have found mention in the HRAO memorandum are Hirakud Dam, Samaleswari Temple, Leaning Temple of Huma, Ghanteswari Temple, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and the historic Nrusingnath Temple.

Vice-president of HRAO, Sambalpur S Siba Prasad said there is ample opportunity for creating a market for all the players involved in the tourism business. Besides hotels, there are tourist guides, travel companies and regional handicraft industry which can get a boost if proper transportation and communication facilities are developed in Western Odisha. This will also provide employment opportunities to a large number of youth of the region.

He informed that the development of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as a tourism hot spot came up during the meeting. In the first phase, development plans of the sanctuary will be carried out and subsequently, other projects will be taken up.

Other tourist attractions in Western Odisha include the Buddhist shrine in Boudh district, Ushakothi in Badrama Wildlife Sanctuary, Gudguda waterfall in Sambalpur, Deuljhari hot spring in Athmallik, Harishankar temple and waterfall in Balangir, Pradhanpat waterfall in Deogarh, birthplace of Bhimabhoi, Kandhara in Sambalpur, Samadhi Pitha of Bhima Bhoi at Khaliapali in Sonepur and Ranipur Jharial in Balangir.

Sources said the ambitious plan of Tourism and Revenue departments to start Hirakud Jal Mahotsav, in line with the ‘Jal Mahotsav’ of Hanuwantiya in Madhya Pradesh, has been dropped as it could not get approval from the Government. Besides, the decision to start adventure water sports in Hirakud Reservoir has also been put on hold.

