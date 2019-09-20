Home States Odisha

Jagatsunghpur district administration launches probe into PMAY fund misuse

The district administration has launched a probe into alleged manipulation of geo-tagging data which led to large-scale irregularities in allotment of houses under PMAY.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration has launched a probe into alleged manipulation of geo-tagging data which led to large-scale irregularities in allotment of houses under PMAY. A team of officials, led by Junior Engineer Debabrat Mishra, has started an investigation to unearth the racket.

As per reports, surveyors and field level officials have been found providing false information on the construction of PMAY houses in collusion with beneficiaries for personal benefits. Hundreds of beneficiaries have received money without completion of PMAY houses due to manipulation of geotagging data. Beneficiaries, who have completed construction of houses within four months, get an incentive of Rs 20,000. In the case of six months, the amount is Rs 10,000.

During the investigation, the officials have detected seven cases where geotagging of beneficiaries was manipulated.

It was also found that funds meant for construction of toilet under the scheme have been misappropriated by geo-tagging of other beneficiaries’ facilities. Similarly, hundreds of beneficiaries have received money without completion of PMAY houses. The payment is made to the beneficiaries in five phases of construction.

Executive Officer of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Baladev Behera said, “We have rejected the beneficiaries who have manipulated the geo-tagging data. This apart, it has been decided that the last phase of payment under PMAY won’t be provided to these beneficiaries.”

