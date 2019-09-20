Home States Odisha

Man dies in custody of Pattamundai cops

A 40-year-old man of Aradapali village, detained for questioning in an illicit liquor trade case, allegedly died in police custody at Pattamundai police station on Wednesday night.

Published: 20th September 2019

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 40-year-old man of Aradapali village, detained for questioning in an illicit liquor trade case, allegedly died in police custody at Pattamundai police station on Wednesday night.The victim’s wife Chinmayee Behera, in an FIR filed in Pattamundai police station, alleged that her husband was killed in police custody after being assaulted by the cops. The deceased Suresh Chandra Behera was admitted to the Community Health Centre at Pattamundai and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he was declared dead by doctors.

Chinmayee said Suresh’s body was replete with injury marks. Claiming that her husband was innocent and was not involved in any crime, she said he was healthy when the police took him. 

Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said Suresh was brought to his police station in the afternoon for questioning in connection with illicit liquor trade in the village and its nearby areas.Suresh complained of uneasiness and collapsed in the police station, He was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital but within minutes of arrival, the doctors there declared him dead, he said.  

Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar said the post-mortem report would reveal the exact cause of death and the CCTV footage of the police station is being examined.He said a case of custodial death has been registered as per provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on custodial death, an inquest was done in the presence of a magistrate.

“An investigation into the matter has been launched. Since it is a death in  police custody, all guidelines mandated by the NHRC are being strictly followed,” said Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma, who rushed to  Pattamundai after a huge crowd gheraoed the police  station and demanded stern action against the policemen responsible for Suresh’s death.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Rajnagar MLA Alekha Jena said while the custodial death could be due to brutal attack by the personnel of the police station, all officers, right from the IIC of Pattamundai police station to the SP conspired  to shield the accused and  destroy all evidence of the crime.

