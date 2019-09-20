Home States Odisha

MoU on Bhubaneswar multimodal hub

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The development of Bhubaneswar railway station into a world class multimodal hub will soon become a reality. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) inked a pact with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at New Delhi on Thursday for the state-of-the-art facility.

As per the agreement, the multi-modal transport hub that is expected to complete in 30 months will have new terminal building for railway station, city bus terminal, public car parking and allied public utilities besides an air concourse connecting both sides of the railway station.

While the Railways will spend around `70 crore for laying two additional lines and one platform, the State Government will build the multimodal hub at an estimated `840 crore under the Smart City project. BDA has already roped in Singapore-based international design consultant Subarna Jurong for it.  

Describing it a historic occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it is one of the biggest milestones to transform Bhubaneswar railway station into a world class railway station with a multimodal hub.“It will be the first transit-oriented smart development project with a blend of contemporary designs and traditional Kalinga architecture.

A three-tier supervision mechanism will be put in place for close monitoring,” he said and expected that the project would trigger development of a planned central business centre.      

As per the plan, the new station building and the two new railway lines with platforms will be developed in an integrated manner over the land belonging to the Railways and the State Government. The proposed building will have G+5 floors of which G+2 floors will be earmarked for use by the Railways.

There will be theatre plaza, art plaza and children’s plaza along with food courts besides dedicated pickup and drop off lanes for vehicles. An iconic city square with commercial, retail, hotel and service apartments have also been planned. It will be developed in an integrated manner with public utility space having pedestrian and cycling tracks.

Union Minister for PNG and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan was present during the MoU signing ceremony. “Citizens of Bhubaneswar would greatly benefit from the project and it could become a hub for tourism in the area,” Pradhan said.

Participating through video-conference, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said Indian Railways is committed to improve infrastructure to make it at par with world class level.

DRM of Khurda Road Sashikant Singh signed the MoU with BDA Vice-Chairman Premchand Choudhury. Initially planned for January 20 last year, the MoU was delayed due to various reasons. The Chief Minister had urged the Railway Minister for revision of the draft MoU proposing that the project would be taken up in one phase instead of two as envisaged earlier.

