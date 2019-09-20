ORMAS buyer-seller meet to help learn market needs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A buyer-seller interface was organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) here on Wednesday. The event aimed at providing a platform for buyers and sellers (rural producers) and help them understand market needs, demand of different products along with potential solutions for their constraints.

State and district-level officials, all line departments including agriculture, horticulture, TRIFED, TDCC and members of producer groups from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal participated in the event.

It was inaugurated by Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. Corporates like FABIndia, ITC, Mother Dairy, Reliance Retails, Big Bazar, Jagdish Textile, Jay Bharat Spice, Pidilite Industries, SDRA Foods and Spices and Pragati Milk Products also participated.

Among others, Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout, Project Director of DRDA, Cuttack, Abdaal M Akhtar, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, Joint CEO (Marketing) ORMAS Sujay Kar and Deputy CEO

(Livelihood) ORMAS, Keshaw Chandra Jha addressed the interface.