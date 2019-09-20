Public divided, police morale takes a hit

Anup Nayak By

Express News Service

BHADRAK: Three days after Puruna Bazaar IIC Pragyan Mohanty was transferred and two other policemen suspended over alleged misbehaviour and lathi charge on public, questions are being raised over the action.

While sections among citizens have termed the action “extreme and an abject surrender to mobocracy”, the development seems to have had a seriously demoralising impact on local police force. “The sense of being punished for doing our job has become strong and may have its repercussions in future,” said a policeman.

On Monday evening, the IIC during a routine inspection of the main thoroughfare had an altercation with a garment shop owner over encroachment of road. She was clearing the road for smooth passage of top officials, including the IG, Bhadrak Collector and SP, to an event for ‘Budhha Ganesh’ festival in the communally sensitive Puruna Bazar area later in the night.

She was alleged to have pulled garments displayed on the road by a shopkeeper to the ground which fuelled tension with a mob assembling and attacking the police. When the gathering vandalised a PCR vehicle and assaulted police, the latter retaliated. However, the police top brass immediately shunted out IIC Mohanty and suspended ASI Dillip Patra and constable Ruparanjan Sahoo on the plea of measures to restore normalcy and maintain peace. But, no action has yet been taken against those involved in the attack on policemen and vandalising the PCR van.

This has led to great resentment among neutral citizens with the Bhadrak Swabhiman Manch coming to the front criticising the action against police personnel working by the rule of law. “The IIC and two cops fell victim to communal demands and a pre-planned conspiracy of the mafia. She was ruthless in her crackdown on coal mafia and fake Zarda manufacturers in the area. Since she joined office, many fake tobacco manufacturing units and illegal coal transporters had to shut shop. These people were nursing a grudge against the police officer and used Monday’s incident to settle scores with her,” vice president Zahiruddin Khan said.

Eastern Range IG Diptesh Patnaik, however, said the 'misconduct' of Mohanty and two of her subordinates with the public warranted the action against them. “Mohanty has an excellent track record of law enforcement but misbehaviour with public will not be tolerated as an excuse for effective policing. The State Government is judging police officers by their behaviour towards the public under its ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. I removed the officer because of her bad behaviour with the public,” he said.

The IG further said he had been to the area where the public complained against the IIC. “It was wrong on the part of the officer to throw the garments of a shop owner on the road,” he said.

Khan, however, disputed the IG’s version. “I was a witness to the entire incident. The IIC didn’t do any such thing. She simply removed the clothes on display on a stand which was encroaching a portion of the road and put those inside the shop. Some mischief mongers cooked up a story and gave it a communal colour to get back at the IIC,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the incident and its fallout has not only created sharp divisions among the public but also created a deep sense of alienation within police. How will it play out in as communally sensitive town as Bhadrak in the future remains to be seen.