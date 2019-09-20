RTOs issue 44,271 learner licences

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) issued a whopping 44,271 learner licences (LL) between September 1 and 18.The unprecedented rush across the State stemmed after the new provisions of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect.

In the Capital, RTO-II and RTO-I issued 5,000 and 3,598 LLs respectively while RTO Chandikhol, RTO Cuttack and RTO Ganjam issued 2,630, 2,550 and 2,538 LLs respectively. “Regional transport offices received over 1.35 lakh learner licence applications in the State after the new provisions were implemented,” said official sources.

Keeping the rush in mind, four camps in Bhubaneswar and one camp in Khurda were opened recently where applicants can fill the LL form and appear for the test.The State Government also directed the RTOs to open more counters at their respective offices and remain open on holidays to enable people submit or get documents of their vehicles.