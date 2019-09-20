Home States Odisha

Sans proper service road, commuters suffer in Sambalpur

Absence of a proper service road from Church Colony to Head Post Office along the under construction flyover has emerged as a major cause of concern for commuters in the city.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM

Narrow service road from Church Colony to Head Post Office in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Absence of a proper service road from Church Colony to Head Post Office along the under construction flyover has emerged as a major cause of concern for commuters in the city.
The Public Works Department (PWD) had constructed a temporary service road along the under construction flyover last year. However, the stretch of the road between Church Chowk and Laxmi Talkies Chowk was damaged during the current monsoon season.

The route on which the flyover is being constructed is one of the busiest in the city and several posh localities and business establishments besides Golebazar, the main daily market, are located along it.
Work on 1,880-metre long flyover was started in  March,  2016. Initially, it was proposed to construct 1,540-metre long flyover from Church Colony to Head Post Office over Laxmi Talkies Chowk here at an estimated cost `62 crore.  However, the design was later changed and the length of the flyover was increased and the cost was revised to `81 crore.

Prior to the change in the design, the PWD had set a target to complete the construction of the flyover within 15 months. The department had reportedly not set a new deadline for completion of the project after the change in design.

Construction firm Panda Infraprojects Limited is executing the work of the flyover. But the work remained suspended for around two months after a portion of an under construction flyover at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar collapsed on September 10, 2017.

Though work on the project resumed in November, 2017, it is being carried out at a snail’s pace.
Executive Engineer of PWD, Division I Sambalpur Bijay Mohanty said the service road has been repaired temporarily using dust. However, a proper  service road will be constructed after the end of monsoon.

