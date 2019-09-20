Home States Odisha

Torani Chhatra mutt mahant seeks land for religious services

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM

Mahant Kaushal Kishore Das

By Express News Service

PURI: Mahant of Torani Chhatra mutt Kaushal Kishore Das on Thursday urged the administration to allocate a piece of land at the end of the 75-metre corridor around Sri Jagannath temple so that the monastery can keep rendering its religious services.

Das said he has no objection even if the administration brings down the entire mutt as part of its demolition drive to beautify and enhance the security of the 12th century shrine.

Torani Chhatra mutt, located on the North gate of the temple over an area of 600 square feet, was established by Mahant Balaram Das around 350 years back. It caters to devotees visiting the temple by serving them ‘Tanka Torani’, a refreshing drink made of abhada (cooked mahaprasad) curd, ginger, lemon, orange leaf juice and ghee.

The building of the mutt once stood over 1,500 square feet of land but was reduced  to half after the administration acquired 30 feet to widen the parikrama around the temple. “This forced us to shift the mutt deity to Nimapara farm,” Das said. The ground floor the mutt is used for preparing and  distributing ‘Tanka Torani’. While one room in the building is meant for for disciples, the other houses the gaadi of the Mahant.

The mutt owns 32 acre agricultural land in Nimapara which was forcibly occupied by locals. It mostly survives on donations from devotees.

Even in the face of such adversities, the mutt renders religious services to Lord Jagannath. It provides Balabhog in Kartik month and performs Chamar seva and Amalanavami seva of the temple.

