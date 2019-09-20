Home States Odisha

Union MSME Minister Pratap Sarangi urges students to refrain from using plastic

Union MSME Minister Pratap Sarangi on Thursday urged students of Sunabeda Women’s College not to use plastic.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi visits OUAT research centre at Pottangi in Koraput (Photo |EPS)

KORAPUT: Union MSME Minister Pratap Sarangi on Thursday urged students of Sunabeda Women’s College not to use plastic. Interacting with the students, Sarangi said use of plastic has led to environmental degradation. The youths of the country can save nature by refraining from use of plastic, he said. The students took an oath not to use plastic and save water resources.

Earlier, the Minister was given a memorandum by members of Dora and Kamar communities during his visit to Pottangi demanding tribal status. He also visited Pottangi hospital and expressed concern over non-availability of medicines and the absence of specialists at the facility.

During his visit to Pottangi High School, Sarangi interacted with the students and planted trees on the premises. Appreciating the work done by the OUAT research centre at Pottangi, he stressed the need for more research in the agriculture sector.

Later, the Minister interacted with inmates of Gurukul Ashram at Kunduli and attended a function to mark Rashtriya Shramik Diwas, organised by the Damandjodi unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

