Woman staffer heckled

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) Superintendent allegedly misbehaved with a woman employee, who is a cancer patient, over her service. The incident took place on September 12 and came to light on Thursday.

The woman, Sarathi Nag, a resident of Balangir town, was working as a sweeper in the MCH. She was on long leave for her treatment and joined duty on September 1. However, she remained absent on September 6 due to flood in the town. The next day, when she went to the hospital, Nag was informed that she was dismissed from her service on the charge of dereliction of duty.

On September 12, she met Superintendent Narayana Acharya and requested him to reinstate her. But Acharya allegedly heckled her. “Despite several requests, the hospital authorities ignored my pleas,” she said.