4 kidnappers held, hunt on for 8 others  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Nabarangpur police on Thursday arrested four persons on charges of kidnapping a trader of Kandarpur in Cuttack district for ransom. The four are part of a 12-member gang involved in several kidnapping cases in the region.Police are yet to divulge the identity of the arrested kidnappers as it would hamper the investigation process.

Sources said Rasmi Ranjan Mallick, a trader of Sidheswar village within Kandarpur police limits, got a call from an unknown person from Jeypore who offered him a gold conch shell at a cheaper price. On Sunday, Mallick reached Jepore to seal the deal. But as soon as he arrived, five persons took him to the nearby Garudaguda jungle within Jeypore Sadar police limits. They assaulted Mallick before informed him that he has been kidnapped.

Later, the criminals called the trader’s family in Kandarpur and demanded `10 lakh ransom to release him. The family members then reported the matter to Kandarpur police who in turn sought the help of their Jeypore counterparts.As police launched a manhunt to nab the kidnappers in Jeypore area, the latter fled to Nabarangpur and kept the trader confined in Dabugam forest. Nabarangpur police led by SP Nitin Kusalkar formed three teams and started a search in forest areas. Subsequently, the abducted trader was traced.

Police also nabbed the four kidnappers and seized a gun with cartridge and four bikes from their possession. All the arrested criminals reportedly belong to Jeypore and Nabarangpur.Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to nab the other eight members of the gang. Sources said most of the criminals who abducted Mallick were also involved in kidnapping of Nabarangpur-based hotel owner Sunil Sahu a few months back.