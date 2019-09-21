Headmaster arrested for student’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested headmaster of Adhamunda Residential Ashram High School Agasti Sahu and assistant teacher-cum-hostel superintendent Nabin Kisore Mahanand for negligence in duty leading to the death of a Class V student. The student, 10-year-old Asish Majhi of Khalandi village, was suffering from high fever since July 13.

But he was not taken to hospital for treatment. Due to neglect, his condition deteriorated. On July 17, Asish’s grandmother visited the school and on coming to know about the boy’s condition, admitted him to Bhawanipatna Hospital. However, Asish died the same day. Basing on the complaint lodged by the boy’s grandfather Udhaba Majhi, Bhawanipatna Sadar Police registered a case and arrested Agasti and Nabin. The duo was produced in court.

