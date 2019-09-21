Home States Odisha

Kasturba Adarsh Panchayat in every block

The State Government will identify one Kasturba Adarsh Panchayat in every block and conserve the houses where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during his visit to Odisha. 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government will identify one Kasturba Adarsh Panchayat in every block and conserve the houses where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during his visit to Odisha. As part of a two-year programme by Odisha Government to celebrate Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, it has been decided to set up Gandhi ideology centre and Gandhi memorial pole in Bhubaneswar.

At the State-level coordination sub-committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday, decisions were taken to start process for installing a life size statue of Mahatma in the Capital and preserving documents related to him and freedom struggle in Odisha in the form of letters, poems, findings and audio-visual records.

While chairman of the sub-committee Atanu Sabyasachi proposed to preserve the two-year programme as a memoir, member Umakanta Samantray suggested to develop Kadua Ashram, where Gandhiji stayed, as a memorial. Other members Prashant Muduli and Ashwani Patra suggested to fix photograph of Mahatma Gandhi in all Government offices.

Another member of the sub-committee and secretary of Gandhi Shanti Pratisthan Birupaksha Tripathy stressed on proper implementation of the programmes proposed during the two-year celebration.The State Government has decided to turn every event into a mega affair. The celebration started on October 2 with a grand meeting in Bhubaneswar last year and will culminate on October 2, 2020. Among others Culture Director Bijay Kumar Nayak was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp