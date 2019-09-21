Kasturba Adarsh Panchayat in every block
BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will identify one Kasturba Adarsh Panchayat in every block and conserve the houses where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during his visit to Odisha. As part of a two-year programme by Odisha Government to celebrate Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, it has been decided to set up Gandhi ideology centre and Gandhi memorial pole in Bhubaneswar.
At the State-level coordination sub-committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday, decisions were taken to start process for installing a life size statue of Mahatma in the Capital and preserving documents related to him and freedom struggle in Odisha in the form of letters, poems, findings and audio-visual records.
While chairman of the sub-committee Atanu Sabyasachi proposed to preserve the two-year programme as a memoir, member Umakanta Samantray suggested to develop Kadua Ashram, where Gandhiji stayed, as a memorial. Other members Prashant Muduli and Ashwani Patra suggested to fix photograph of Mahatma Gandhi in all Government offices.
Another member of the sub-committee and secretary of Gandhi Shanti Pratisthan Birupaksha Tripathy stressed on proper implementation of the programmes proposed during the two-year celebration.The State Government has decided to turn every event into a mega affair. The celebration started on October 2 with a grand meeting in Bhubaneswar last year and will culminate on October 2, 2020. Among others Culture Director Bijay Kumar Nayak was present.