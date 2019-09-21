Largest beach cleaning drive in Puri today

By Express News Service

PURI: The largest beach cleaning operation of the world involving around 10,000 volunteers will start in Puri on Saturday.The drive will be undertaken on the 100-km stretch from Arakhakuda beach near Chilika to Astaranga. School and college students, NCC cadets, scouts and guides, vendors operating on the beach, beach photographers, life guards, tourist guides and hotel owners would participate in the two-hour operation from 6 am to 8 am.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said it is a special operation and is different from ‘Mo beach’ programme, which is conducted every day. The participants will be given gloves and caps. The entire 100 km beach of the district has been divided into several zones and sections.The progress of the work would be monitored by drone cameras and all the inputs would be processed at a facility near Pantha Niwas here.

All five IAS probationers recently posted to Puri along with Additional Director, Tourism B K Jena will supervise the operation. The ICZM, under the Forest and Environment department, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Odisha Mining Corporation and State Tourism department have extended financial assistance for implementation of the mega project.The programme is aimed at spreading awareness among people on the need to preserve ecological balance and maintain cleanliness of beaches.