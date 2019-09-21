Home States Odisha

Lawyers to intensify agitation

The lawyers have been resorting to cease work on the last three working days of every month demanding establishment of the High Court bench in western Odisha since 2006.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Lawyers of Sambalpur will intensify their agitation over their demand to establish a permanent bench of the High Court in western Odisha and not allow State and Central Government offices and banks to function on the last three working days of this month, said Sambalpur Bar Association president Bijetendriya Pradhan.Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Pradhan said the lawyers will resort to cease work and prevent offices from functioning on September 26, 27 and 30.

The lawyers have been resorting to cease work on the last three working days of every month demanding establishment of the High Court bench in western Odisha since 2006. Pradhan said the decision was collectively taken by the Central Action Committee (CAC) of all Western Odisha Bar Associations. As per the decision of the CAC, the lawyers of the bar associations of all the districts in the region will prevent State and Central Government offices from functioning. However, educational institutions, hospitals and municipal offices will be allowed to function as usual.

The lawyers have demanded that the State Government should send a comprehensive proposal to the Centre for establishment of a High Court bench in the region. Senior lawyer of Sambalpur Bar Association Sureswar Mishra said there should be no confusion over the selection of location for the High Court bench in western Odisha. On November 8, 2007, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had given a proposal to the then Chief Justice of Orissa High Court to establish a High Court bench in Sambalpur. There is a broader consensus to set up High Court bench in Sambalpur,  he claimed.

