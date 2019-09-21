Home States Odisha

Lawyers up in arms after spat with Collector

Unruly scenes prevailed in the Collectorate here on Friday after lawyers had a spat with the Collector over alleged misbehaviour towards them.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Unruly scenes prevailed in the Collectorate here on Friday after lawyers had a spat with the Collector over alleged misbehaviour towards them.According to reports, some lawyers had arrived at the Collectorate to attend the court of District Magistrate in connection with certain cases. As Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera was holding a meeting with officials in his office chamber, they were waiting on the campus.

Meanwhile, a senior officer came out of the Collector’s chamber and told the lawyers to maintain discipline which infuriated them as they were waiting for a long time. They barged into the Collector’s chamber and confronted Behera on behaviour of the senior officer. As the lawyers were not pacified with the Collector’s explanation, Behera told them that if they cannot wait, they may leave.

Soon, other officials rushed there and a heated exchange of words ensued between them and the lawyers. Raising slogans against the Collector, the lawyers came out and allegedly damaged sign-boards and flower pots on the premises.Later, Additional District Magistrate Bhavesh Kumar Nayak, SP Anupama James, DRDA Project Director Narottam Behera and Dhenkanal Sub-Collector Shalin Pandit Pradhan tried to pacify the irate lawyers but failed. Police were deployed in the Collectorate to maintain law and order.

District Bar Association president Sanjay Kumar Mishra told the media that they won’t allow Collector and District Magistrate to enter the Collectorate from Saturday unless he offers unconditional apology. Additional District Magistrate Bhavesh Kumar Nayak said there was a misunderstanding and misinterpretation of words of the Collector and they will hold a meeting on Saturday on the issue. Despite several attempts, the Collector was not available for comments.

