Loisingha MLA turns teacher  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Donning a new role, local MLA Dr Mukesh Mahaling turned a teacher and took classes in a welfare school at Rampur in Loisingha block here on Friday. Mahaling taught the students of Class VIII about ‘flame’ for an hour. Spelling out the definition of flame, the MLA described how the hot glowing body of ignited gas is generated.

Talking to the media, Mahaling said, “I am an academician and I love to teach. My visit to the school was aimed at providing support to the teachers and boosting morale of the students.” The MLA said he chose the subject to develop a scientific temper among students. During his visit, he assured the school authorities to address the problems facing the educational institution.

This is not the first time Mahaling donned the hat of a teacher. Earlier, he had taken classes in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Loisingha.Mahaling worked as a scientist in the State Pollution Control Board. He resigned from his job and joined politics.