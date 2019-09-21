Murder accused barred from father’s funeral

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Dasipur in Erasama prevented a murder accused to perform his father’s last rites on Friday.Shyamsundar Swain, one of the 11 persons arrested for the murder of Nuadihi panchayat Samiti member Ranjan Swain in 2016, had to face the brunt of his action as he was not allowed to enter Dasipur village for the funeral rites of his 80-year-old father Babaji Swain who died on Thursday.

Ranjan, also a resident of Dasipur, was murdered by his rivals while returning to the village on a motorcycle in May 2016. Basing on his father’s complaint, police arrested 11 persons including Shyamsundar. In a fallout of the murder, angry villagers had set the houses of Shyamsundar and three other accused on fire.

In April last year, the 11 accused were granted bail and released from jail. However, the villagers barred them from entering Dasipur. Sources said after being ostracised by the villagers, the accused have taken shelter in their relatives’ place since the last more than a year. On being informed about his father’s death, Shyamsundar went to Dasipur but was stopped from entering the village. Left with no other option, he approached Erasama police for help. Though police tried to persuade the irate villagers, the latter refused to relent.

After two days of hectic parleys between police and villagers, it was decided that the last rites will be performed by his relatives. On Friday, Babaji’s body was cremated with the help of his relatives while Shyamsundar was not allowed to participate in any of the ritual.

Erasama IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi said since the villagers refused to budge from their stand and allow Shyamsundar into Dasipur, Babaji’s last rites were performed by other family members. A meeting will be held in the village soon to end the impasse and police are keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in Dasipur village with Shyamsundar’s family members and relatives living in fear.

