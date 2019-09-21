Home States Odisha

Murder accused barred from father’s funeral

Villagers prevent Shyamsundar from cremating Babaji’s body

Published: 21st September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Villagers of Dasipur in Erasama prevented a murder accused to perform his father’s last rites on Friday.Shyamsundar Swain, one of the 11 persons arrested for the murder of Nuadihi panchayat Samiti member Ranjan Swain in 2016, had to face the brunt of his action as he was not allowed to enter Dasipur village for the funeral rites of his 80-year-old father Babaji Swain who died on Thursday.

Ranjan, also a resident of Dasipur, was murdered by his rivals while returning to the village on a motorcycle in May 2016. Basing on his father’s complaint, police arrested 11 persons including Shyamsundar. In a fallout of the murder, angry villagers had set the houses of Shyamsundar and three other accused on fire.

In April last year, the 11 accused were granted bail and released from jail. However, the villagers barred them from entering Dasipur. Sources said after being ostracised by the villagers, the accused have taken shelter in their relatives’ place since the last more than a year. On being informed about his father’s death, Shyamsundar went to Dasipur but was stopped from entering the village. Left with no other option, he approached Erasama police for help. Though police tried to persuade the irate villagers, the latter refused to relent.

After two days of hectic parleys between police and villagers, it was decided that the last rites will be performed by his relatives. On Friday, Babaji’s body was cremated with the help of his relatives while Shyamsundar was not allowed to participate in any of the ritual.

Erasama IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi said since the villagers refused to budge from their stand and allow Shyamsundar into Dasipur, Babaji’s last rites were performed by other family members. A meeting will be held in the village soon to end the impasse and police are keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.
Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in Dasipur village with Shyamsundar’s family members and relatives living in fear.

Case details
Shyamsundar Swain is one of the 11 persons arrested for the murder of Nuadihi panchayat Samiti member Ranjan Swain in 2016
Ranjan, also a resident of Dasipur, was murdered by his rivals while returning to the village on a motorcycle in May 2016
On being informed about his father’s death, Shyamsundar went to Dasipur but was stopped from entering the village

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp