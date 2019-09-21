Panchupala murder accused held  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Friday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the recovery of an unidentified body nine days ago under Barang police limits with identification and arrest of the accused.The deceased is Mantu Mandal (40) of Chudanga Garh under Chandaka police limits and the accused is Subhransu Sekhar Rath alias Raja (27) of Panchupala.

“Mantu’s body, found on September 11, had multiple injury marks on head and face. From circumstantial evidence, it was suspected that the victim had been murdered. On Saturday, the body was identified by family members following which police carried out investigation and nabbed he confessed to the crime,” said Akhilesvar Singh, Cuttack DCP. “Both Mantu and Raja, who were co-workers in a local saw mill, engaged in conversation over liquor on September 10 night.

Following a quarrel over some personal dispute, a provoked Raja hit Mantu with a bamboo stick and grass cutter leading to the latter’s death on the spot,” he said adding that police seized the weapons used in the crime while the accused helped in reconstructing the crime scene.