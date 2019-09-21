Patients starve as food supply stopped at CHC  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Patients at Naugaon Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district have not been supplied diet for the last 20 days, sparking widespread resentment. In May, the medical officer had given the diet contract to one Laxmipriya Supplier for the year 2019-20. However, the diet contractor has stopped supplying food to the CHC since September 1 due to loss. When the hospital asked the supplier to continue till alternative arrangements were made, it has not heeded.

As a result, around 14 indoor patients in the 16-bed hospital are being forced to buy food from local market. Patients alleged that the health officials and the medical officer are not responding to their queries relating to supply of diet to them. While some attendants are going to local market to get food, patients who do not have attendants or money with them are left with no option but to plead with other patients or remain hungry. Besides, several medicines are not available in the CHC, they said.

Sources said nearly one lakh people of 16 panchayats of Naugaon block depend on the CHC. While the CHC has no specialist, patients rush to hospitals at Jagatsinghpur town and Cuttack for treatment. Of the five sanctioned doctors, two posts are lying vacant. Naugaon Medical Officer Sunadan Mohanty said, “We have sought the intervention of Block Development Officer and Child Development Project Officer for selection of a self-help group to supply diet to the hospital.”