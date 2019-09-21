Home States Odisha

Rational use of drugs stressed

Dean of SOA’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS) Prof Sudam Chandra Si called for alternative approaches including drug repositioning to address hurdles in discovery and development of new drugs.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

BHUBANESWAR:  Former Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar eminent neurosurgeon Prof Ashok Kumar Mohapatra stressed on formulating an antibiotic policy which can prescribe monitor regular evaluation and change in antibiotics from time to time.Speaking at a national seminar ‘Drug Repurposing: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA)University here on Friday, he said since new drugs are difficult to develop, available drugs need to be used rationally and judiciously for treatment of patients.

With nearly 1.2 million people in India suffering from tuberculosis, he said, around 10 per cent of the affected people died because of drug resistance. He urged researchers to seek answers to the problems by discovering new drugs.

“Drug repurposing is an important strategy to manage the high cost and poor productivity issues associated with drug research and development. Advances in the field of poly-pharmacology, herbal technology and formulation have further paved the way for exploring opportunities in drug repurposing,” he said.

