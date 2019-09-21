Home States Odisha

Section 144 in Swabhiman Anchal to foil tribal unrest

Prohibitory orders issued after tribals gather to protest murder 

Tribals gather on the outskirts of Jantapai village to protest murder of a local

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Unease prevailed in Swabhiman Anchal on Friday as the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 at Jantapai weekly market anticipating unrest by tribals over the alleged murder of a local.  The move came after nearly a thousand tribals armed with traditional weapons gathered at the market in the morning to protest the murder of Raju Hantal last week. The locals have alleged the role of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel behind the alleged murder.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a possible unrest, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rameswar Pradhan issued the prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the village. Police and BSF officials including SP Rishikesh D Khilari rushed to Jantapai in the morning. BSF and Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans laid seige to Jantapai turning the village into a camp of the security forces. Drone camera was used to keep a close watch on the activities of the villagers.

While Khilari monitored the situation from the BSF camp at Jantapai, SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik was seen announcing the imposition of prohibitory orders through a loudspeaker in the village. The weekly market wore a deserted look. Unable to reach the market,  residents of Dhuliput, Ralegada, Badpada and Papermetla villages assembled on the outskirts of Jantapai and submitted a charter of demands to Chitrakonda Tehsildar Padmanav Dora. 

Among those who led the villagers were former sarpanch of Papermetla Nrusingh Pangi and ex-samiti member of Pedabailu block in Andhra Pradesh Chandra Sekhar Majhi.The demands of villagers included removal of the BSF camp from Jantapai and setting up of a 100-seat hospital in its place. The villagers also demanded a degree college in Papermetla village.  

“The BSF and police are of no use to us. Only thing that matters for us is development,” the villagers said. They also rejected the `3 lakh compensation offer by the administration to Raju’s family. “We want adequate compensation and immediate arrest of Raju’s murderers,” they added.

Raju, a resident of Ranginiguda village under Chitrakonda block, was allegedly picked up by BSF jawans from Jantapai weekly market on September 13. The next day, his body was found in the kitchen of Jantapai anganwadi centre. The incident sparked a public outrage with the tribals blaming BSF jawans for Raju’s murder.

