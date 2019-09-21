Short circuit sparks fire at VIMSAR   

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A fire broke out at a battery room of VIMSAR in Burla here on Friday due to short circuit in power panel board. Healthcare services came to a halt for several hours at the hospital. Though no casualties were reported, official documents, furniture and equipment worth lakh of rupees were gutted.

Sources said the fire broke out at the battery room of dialysis unit in VIMSAR’s Nephrology department at around 7 am.

Patients and attendants of High Dependency Unit (HDU) and ICU noticed the smoke coming out of the room and informed the security guards of the hospital. Subsequently, hospital authorities called the fire personnel to douse the fire. Sixteen firefighters took around 15 minutes to douse the flames, said Fire Station Officer Lokeswar Patel.Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora confirmed short circuit in the power panel board to be the cause of fire mishap.

He said firefighters were immediately informed about the incident and it was doused. A total of 15 batteries and two UPS, along with the panel board of the room, have been damaged, she added.However, the dialysis service will be resumed at the unit after replacing the damaged power panel board. The WESCO officials have already started repair work. “We are hopeful that normalcy would be restored soon,” she added. Nearly 20 patients undergo dialysis at the unit everyday.