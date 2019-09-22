4-year old Odisha girl falls into hot water tub in Anganwadi centre

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A four-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after she fell into a hot water tub at an anganwadi centre in Golkund village in Bari block on Saturday.



The girl Saismita Samal had gone to anganwadi centre-1 of Golkund in the morning. A couple of minutes later, her parents received information that she fell into a hot water tub.



On being informed, they reached the anganwadi centre and rushed her to the local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents blamed the worker of anganwadi centre for the incident. They brought the incident to the notice of the anganwadi supervisor of the block Sujata Behera.



However, anganwadi worker Surabhi Jena said the girl was playing with her friends when she accidentally fell into the tub.

