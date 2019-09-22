Additional tehsildar arrested for stalking colleague in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Saturday arrested the additional tehsildar of Rengali Prafulla Behera for allegedly harassing a woman colleague.



Police said Behera had been stalking the woman additional tehsildar since May. He had also sent objectionable messages on her mobile phone. Besides, the accused entered her residence when she was alone and abused her there.

The victim lodged a complaint with Dhanupali police station in this regard on Friday. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said Behera was arrested and booked under sections 451, 354 D and 504 of IPC.



The accused belongs to Saloni village within Deogarh police limits.