Case against Bhima Bhoi Medical College Superintendent for misbehaving with woman colleague in Odisha 

BALANGIR: A case has been registered against Superintendent of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital Narayana Acharya at Balangir police station for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee over her service.



The woman, Sarathi Nag, a cancer patient and resident of Balangir town, was working as a sweeper in the MCH. She was on leave for her treatment and joined duty on September 1.



However, she remained absent on September 6 due to flood in the town.

The next day, when she went to the hospital, Nag was informed that she was dismissed from her service on the charge of dereliction of duty.



On September 12, she met Superintendent Narayana Acharya and requested him to reinstate her. But Acharya allegedly heckled her. Balangir SDPO Srimanta Barik said the case has already been registered and investigation is on.