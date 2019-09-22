Home States Odisha

Development assurances mean nothing for Silakota residents in Odisha

esidents of Silakota village in Podia block are not new to assurances.

A kutcha road connecting Silakota village with Bapanpalli in Malkangiri

A kutcha road connecting Silakota village with Bapanpalli in Malkangiri.

MALKANGIRI: Residents of Silakota village in Podia block are not new to assurances. The last assurance of developing the village was given by the district administration in 2016.

Yet the Maoist infested village, with a population of 536, remains deprived of basic amenities.

Government schemes mean nothing for the villagers who need to undertake a bone-rattling journey to reach neighbouring Bapanpalli. Though the village has an overhead tank, piped water supply remains a distant dream for its resident. Most of the tube wells here are defunct.

Silakota also does not have an anganwadi centre due to which the children here are deprived of pre-school education.

The village came to limelight in September 2013 when 13 Maoists from here were killed in an encounter with the police. Later, several Maoist cadres from the village joined the mainstream.

In 2016, the villagers informed the police about their decision to not help the Maoists provided steps are taken for their development.

Interestingly, the sex ratio of the village, as per 2011 census,  is 1,102: 979, higher than the state average of 941:1,000.

However, the literacy rate is abysmal at 16.86 per cent against the State average of 72.87 per cent. Meanwhile, Podia BDO Uma Shankar Dalai said steps are being taken for development of the village and the newly constructed anganwadi centre would be made functional soon. 

